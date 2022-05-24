Sherry Rehman urges world to fulfill commitments to tackle climate change

DAVOS: Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has said that the world is on the verge of a climate disaster but the international leaders are not fulfilling their commitments in this regard.

She was addressing an event titled ‘Future of Democracy’ at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Sherry Rehman said big international companies causing more pollution should show more responsibility to avoid environmental hazards.

The minister said democracy is the only solution to the problems of a multicultural country like Pakistan as it represents and protects the weaker sections of society and involves consensus, transparency and accountability.

She said dictatorships receive more aid, but they are not based on consensus.

Speaking about the Ukraine-Russia war, Sherry Rehman said it will create a resource crisis in the world. In this context, she also drew attention towards the humanitarian crisis in Iraq and Afghanistan, saying no one is taking responsibility for that but values must be equal for all.

