Govt moves SC to restore Ishaq Dar’s Senate membership

ISLAMABAD: The federal government approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking to withdraw its order that suspended PML-N leader Ishaq Dar’s Senate membership.

The government moved an application requesting the apex court to allow it to become party to a petition that challenged Dar’s election as a senator on a technocrat seat from Punjab in 2018.

The application states that the Supreme Court suspended the notification of the PML-N leader’s election, due to which he has been unable to take oath, depriving the upper house of Parliament a public representative.

It says the president recently promulgated an ordinance fixing a deadline of 60 days for elected representatives to take the oath.

The government also filed a separate application seeking early hearing of the case.

Dar was elected as a senator on a technocrat seat from Punjab in 2018. He could not take oath due to his stay in London. However, the SC suspended his membership over his failure to appear in court on May 8, 2018.

