Govt not going anywhere, says PM Imran Khan on Opp’s no-trust motion

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is not going anywhere and opposition’s no-trust motion against him will fail, ARY News reported.

He said this while talking to digital media journalists here in Islamabad.

While commenting on no-confidence motion submitted by joint opposition against the prime minister in the National Assembly today, PM Imran Khan said: “It will be the opposition’s last move and they will face defeat.”

He alleged that many foreign hands are supporting opposition parties, adding that his government has prepared a strategy to thwart opposition’s all ploys.

“They [Opposition] are offering Rs180 million to government lawmakers,” claimed PM Imran Khan, adding that he has asked lawmakers to take the money from opposition parties and distribute it among the poor.

Talking on Jahangir Tareen group, the premier said that he knows Tareen very well and the disgruntled PTI leader would never support “corrupt” political leaders. Imran Khan further said that Army fully stands with Pakistan.

Taking aim at opposition leaders, he said he would defeat the coterie of “thieves and robbers” no matter how hard they try to topple his government.

He reiterated that no NRO would be given to the corrupt, reaffirming his commitment to continue his fight against the corrupt mafia.

It is pertinent to mention here that the joint opposition on Tuesday submitted a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly secretariat today.

The informed sources said that the opposition also filed a requisition notice seeking a session of the lower house of Parliament to table the no-trust move.

