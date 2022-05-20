Govt notifies ban on luxury items’ import

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce on Friday notified a ban on the import of 38 non-essential luxury items under an “emergency economic plan”.

According to a notification issued here, the ban will apply to 38 luxury items with immediate effect.

The notification comes after Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb unveiled the emergency economic plan and banned the imports of dozens of non-essential luxury items.

Marriyum Aurangzeb addressed a press conference in Islamabad to announce the economic plan of the PML-N government to cope with the financial challenges.

She blamed former prime minister Imran Khan accepted the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which increased the inflation, whereas, the debts reached up to Rs47,000 billion from Rs27,000 billion.

List of banned items

Automobiles

Mobile phones

Home appliances

Fruits and dry fruits (except from Afghanistan)

Crockery

Private weapons and ammunition

Shoes

Chandeliers and lighting (except energy savers)

Headphones and loudspeakers

Sauces

Doors and window frames

Travelling bags and suitcases

Sanitary ware

Fish and frozen fish

Carpets (except from Afghanistan)

Preserved fruits

Tissue paper

Furniture

Shampoos

Confectionary

Luxury mattresses and sleeping bags

Jams and jelly

Cornflakes

Toiletries

Heaters, blowers

Sunglasses

Kitchen ware

Aerated water

Frozen meat

Juices

Pasta

Ice cream

Cigarettes

Shaving goods

Luxury leather apparel

Musical instruments

Salon items like hair dryers etc

Chocolates

Regarding the import ban, the minister said that the prices of those items will be increased whose LCs [letters of credit] have been opened. The concerned institutions including the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will monitor and take action over violations, she added.

‘Import ban to save foreign exchange’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a Twitter message, “My decision to ban import of luxury items will save the country precious foreign exchange. We will practice austerity & financially stronger people must lead in this effort so that the less privileged among us do not have to bear this burden inflicted on them by the PTI govt.”

He added, “Together we will overcome all the challenges with resolve and determination, InshaAllah!”

Comments