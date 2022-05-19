Imran Khan says Islamabad march call due in Multan Jalsa

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday said that he will give the final call for Islamabad march to all his party workers and supporters in Multan Jalsa on May 20 (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

Speaking to supporters in the capital, the PTI chief said that his party’s goals behind these protest rallies is attaining ‘real freedom’ through removal of the incumbent “imported” rulers and announcement of fresh elections.

He told an energetic crowd of supporters that the whole nation has rejected this “imported government” which is not even independent to take decisions aimed at public relief.

“The sole purpose of this movement is real independence where we don’t have to look towards some foreign power before making our decisions,” said Imran Khan.

The PTI chief, who has spoken to huge public rallies in all major cities of the country since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in April, told his supporters that he will give the final call to them for Islamabad March in the last such rally in Multan.

Imran Khan, in his several speeches since his ouster, has not only criticised the coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif but has openly blamed United States for his government’s untimely exit.

He is now planning to march to Islamabad with millions of his supporters to the capital for a protest against the government.

