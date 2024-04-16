Govt notifies new office timings for employees

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division on Tuesday announced new office timings for federal government employees, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the working hours will begin at 8:30 am and end at 4:30 pm in the federal government offices working five days a week.

For offices working six days a week, the office timings will begin from 8:30 am till 3:30 pm.

The federal government employees will get a break of 30 minutes from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm for prayer and lunchtime.

It is pertinent to mention that the federal government offices’ timings were revised during Ramadan.

The working hours at the federal government institutions were from 9 am to 3 pm five days a week. The office hours with six working days a week were from 9 am to 2 pm.

On Friday, the working hours of federal government offices were from 9 am to 12.30 pm.