Office timing during Ramadan announced

ISLAMABAD: As the holy month of Ramadan is around the corner, the Establishment Division announced office timing for federal government employees during the holy month, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, the working hours at the federal government institutions would be from 9 am to 3 pm five days a week. It read that office hours with six working days in a week would be from 9 am to 2 pm

On Friday, the working hours of federal government offices would be from 9 am to 12.30 pm

Earlier on Thursday, the Balochistan government announced the office timings for the provincial capital, Quetta.

According to the issued notification, the regular office hours for government offices will start from 9 AM till 3 PM, allowing employees to conclude their work by early afternoon, meanwhile, the office hours will be further reduced on Friday from 9 AM to 1 PM.

For offices operating six days a week, the new timings for Ramadan will be from 9 AM to 2 PM on regular days, however, on Fridays, these offices will conclude operations earlier, closing at noon.