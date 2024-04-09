36.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Govt officer among nine arrested for human trafficking in Karachi

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted an operation and apprehended nine human smugglers including a senior government officer, in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

FIA Spokesperson revealed that the arrested individuals were involved in issuing fake educational certificates to students and facilitating them to move abroad under pretenses.

It has been revealed that the criminal gang managed to send 250 individuals overseas on fake documents.

Investigators further disclosed that the accused were charging fees from Rs 1.5 to 2 million per person for facilitating illegal migration.

The FIA also recovered a printing machine – to forging university certificates – from the possession of the arrested individuals.

Earlier, the FIA claimed to have arrested a total of seven individuals, including four wanted culprits, allegedly involved in human trafficking and operating illegal money exchange businesses.

As per the FIA spokesperson, revealed that the individuals were arrested from different cities across the country including Multan, DG Khan, and Bahawalpur.

The FIA spokesperson reported that the apprehended individuals were found to have a substantial amount of local currency, exceeding Rs 1 million in cash, while a significant sum of foreign currency, amounting to 4562 Saudi Riyals, was also seized from the suspects.

The FIA has vowed to continue its efforts to root out such unlawful practices and bring the perpetrators to justice.

