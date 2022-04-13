Govt officer tortured by unidentified men in Lahore

LAHORE: A government officer has been tortured by a group of unidentified men near Kalma Chowk in Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A government officer was surrounded by a group of men in another vehicle who broke the window glasses of the officer’s car.

A video has surfaced in which the citizen got angered over the hooliganism. After other residents came in to save the officer, the attackers fled from the scene.

Police seized the vehicle and said that action will be taken against the attackers after the registration of a complaint.

Earlier in February, a police team had been attacked and tortured by a group of men during a raid at a local hotel in the Model Colony area of Karachi.

Several men had attacked and tortured the raiding police team including a Station House Officer (SHO). The police officials had been forced to run away from the scene to save their lives.

Police had said that the incident took place at the hotel where a team conducted a raid on a tip-off regarding the presence of criminals.

Police had blamed the hotel owner for facilitating the criminals to flee from the scene.

