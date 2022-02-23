Karachi: Police team tortured during raid at Model Colony hotel

KARACHI: A police team was attacked and tortured by a group of men during a raid at a local hotel in the Model Colony area of Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Several men have attacked and tortured the raiding police team including a Station House Officer (SHO). The police officials were forced to run away from the scene to save their lives.

Police said that the incident took place at the hotel where a team conducted a raid on a tip-off regarding the presence of criminals.

Police blamed the hotel owner for facilitating the criminals to flee from the scene.

Police added that strict action will be taken against those attacked and tortured the cops. Superintendent Police (SP) and Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) have also reached the scene.

