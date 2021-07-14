Govt official ‘sexually assaults’ woman in Islamabad after promising job

ISLAMABAD: A government official in Islamabad has been blamed for sexually assaulting a girl in the federal capital after promising to provide a job to her, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

The victim girl while narrating her ordeal said that the government official asked her to visit Islamabad from Peshawar to get a job. She alleged that he later subjected her to sexual assault.

He took me to a rest house of the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) and raped me, the girl said as sources claimed that the room was booked on the request of DG National Centre for Rural Development (NCRD).

The suspect has been identified as BPS-17 official Rana Sohail Akhter, who was currently posted as section officer in the establishment division.

The police while commenting on the matter said that they have arrested the suspect and launched a probe into the allegations leveled by the girl.

“We are also conducting a medical examination of the girl,” they said adding that a case has been registered against the official at Shahzad Town police station on the directives of IG Islamabad.

Incidents of women being lured for a job and later sexually assaulted have occurred multiple times previously.

On March 16, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men after being lured to a house in Mian Channo, Khanewal district by promising her a job.

According to the rape victim, the accused Waqar along with his two accomplices gang-raped her after calling her to an empty house located in Mohallah Islamabad in Mian Channo.

A police official said they have launched an investigation into the matter with efforts underway to arrest the accused sooner than later.