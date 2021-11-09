Govt only discussed ceasefire with banned TTP: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, said on Tuesday that the federal government has only discussed ceasefire in talks with banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference after federal cabinet meeting, the minister said that only ceasefire was discussed with proscribed TTP at the moment and locals have also been included in ongoing dialogues with banned outfit.

“It is the state’s responsibility to bring peace in the country, he said, adding that people living in merged districts wanted peace.

Fawad Chaudhry announced yesterday that the government and banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have agreed on a complete ceasefire.

“Talks between the government and the banned TTP were underway in line with the Constitution,” he had said in a video message, adding that the ceasefire would be extended keeping in view the progress of the negotiations.

Afghanistan situation

While briefing media about the other decisions taken at the cabinet meeting, which was held in the federal capital with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, the information minister announced that the cabinet has decided to send a sufficient amount of wheat, flour and rice to Afghanistan to help Afghan people dealing emerging humanitarian crisis.

He said the cabinet has also decided to ease imports from Afghanistan to Pakistan.

To reinforce Pakistan’s humanitarian efforts for Afghanistan, the forum also decided to set up a fund for collecting contributions to help Afghan people, who are already suffering from food shortage, said Chaudhry.

The federal minister also appealed to the world community to release assets of Afghanistan so they can deal with the current situation where common people are suffering.

Answering a question, minister Pakistan will recognize new Afghan setup after it is recognized by the regional countries.

Joint Parliament sitting

Commenting over the upcoming joint Parliament session, Chaudhry said that PM Imran Khan has directed lawmakers and Senators to ensure their attendance during the ongoing sessions of the National Assembly and Senate as govt aimed to pass important legislation from the joint sitting of the Parliament.

He further said the cabinet also approved leasing out of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation’s properties in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir to private sector.

