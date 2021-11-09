Imran Khan urges world to avert ‘humanitarian disaster’ in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan urged on Tuesday the international community to “act now” to avert a humanitarian crisis in war-ravaged Afghanistan.

“I have been warning of this humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Now WFP chief issues alert,” Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on his official Twitter handle, sharing a BBC report.

“Pakistan will continue to provide all possible relief but int community must act now. It has moral obligation to avert this humanitarian disaster confronting Afghan ppl.”

I have been warning of this humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Now WFP chief issues alert. Pak will continue to provide all possible relief but int community must act now. It has moral obligation to avert this humanitarian disaster confronting Afghan ppl.https://t.co/SYt9QChyUK — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 9, 2021

The BBC report quoted World Food Programme (WFP) executive director David Beasley as saying, “It is as bad as you possibly can imagine.” “In fact, we’re now looking at the worst humanitarian crisis on Earth.”

Also Read: Pakistan sends another tranche of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

“Ninety-five percent of the people don’t have enough food, and now we’re looking at 23 million people marching towards starvation,” he said. “The next six months are going to be catastrophic. It is going to be hell on Earth.”

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!