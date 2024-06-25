Govt orders investigation into ‘mysterious deaths’ in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Interior Minister has ordered an immediate investigation to determine the causes behind the ‘mysterious deaths’ in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Expressing deep grief and regret over the ‘mysterious deaths’ in Karachi, the Interior Minister of Sindh – Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, has ordered an immediate investigation to find the cause of the incidents.

“K-Electric will be held accountable if the inquiry reveals prolonged load shedding as a primary cause of these deaths”, the interior minister stated.

He stated that murder charges would be filed against KE administrators and, a responsible person if the inquiry reveals prolonged load shedding as a primary cause of these deaths.

Earlier in the day, dead bodies continued to surface across Karachi for the third consecutive day, with three more bodies discovered in different areas of the city.

According to rescue officials, the bodies were found on footpaths in Manghopir, Orangi Town, and Gulshan-e-Maymar area.

The body of 50-year-old Munawar was discovered in Orangi No. 12 and was later shifted to the hospital, meanwhile, the identities and causes of death of the other two victims, a 50-year-old man found in Gulshan-e-Maymar area and a 35-year-old man near the Manghopir canal, remain unknown.

Efforts are underway to identify the deceased and determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Rescue officials continue to monitor the situation as investigations proceed.