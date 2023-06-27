Govt pays stipends to USC daily wage workers before Eid

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has paid Ramazan stipends to the thousands of daily wage workers of the state-owned Utility Stores Corporation (USC) before Eid, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that Rs16,000 stipend has been paid to each USC daily wage worker under Ramazan Package 2023. Earlier, Rs9,000 Ramazan stipend was awarded to the USC daily wage employees.

Each USC daily wage employee has received overall Rs25,000 Ramazan stipend from the federal government.

A total of 2,973 daily wagers have received bonuses under the Ramazan Package 2023.

The USC board had approved to award more bonuses to the daily wagers for performing additional duties.

Sources added that 80% attendance of each employee was mandatory for receiving the Ramazan stipends.