USC reduces prices of ghee across country

ISLAMABAD: The state-owned Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has reduced the prices of subsidized oil provided under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package by Rs 80 per kg across the country, ARY News reported.

According to USC Spokesperson, the subsidized ghee, which was earlier being sold at 490 rupees per kg, would now be available at Rs 410 per kg.

He said that ghee would be provided at Rs 300 per kg for the registered users under Benazir Income Support Program.

Read more: Prices of cooking oil, ghee reduced for second time in a week

Earlier, the federal government reduced the prices of various brands of ghee and cooking oil at the utility stores ahead of Budget 2023-24.

According to a notification, the utility stores corporation (USC) reduced the prices of various brands of Banaspati ghee by Rs68 per kilogramme from Rs585 to Rs517 per kg.

In a similar move, the price of one liter of cooking oil at utility stores witnessed a decrease from Rs610 to Rs517. This reduction amounts to a significant decrease of Rs93 per liter.

The notification further said that the reduction in prices of cooking oil and banaspati ghee will be implemented without any delay.