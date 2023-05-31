Prices of cooking oil, ghee reduced for second time in a week

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday reduced the prices of various brands of ghee and cooking oil at the utility stores ahead of Budget 2023-24, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the utility stores corporation (USC) reduced the prices of various brands of Banaspati ghee by Rs68 per kilogramme from Rs585 to Rs517 per kg.

In a similar move, the price of one liter of cooking oil at utility stores witnessed a decrease from Rs610 to Rs517. This reduction amounts to a significant decrease of Rs93 per liter.

The notification further said that the reduction in prices of cooking oil and banaspati ghee will be implemented without any delay.

Earlier on May 26, the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) decreased the prices of cooking oil and ghee to “providing relief to the inflation-hit nationals”.

The spokesperson said Rs69 per kilogram was reduced on the branded ghee and a reduction ranging from Rs18 to Rs76 per kilogram was made on different brands of cooking oil.

A few days ago, the prices of 15kg bag of fine flour and (super fine flour) maida have been reduced by Rs300 in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The millers reduced the prices of fine and super fine flour (maida) in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Moreover, the flour dealers association has also started issuing permits to its members.

The price of a 15kg bag of fine flour was reduced by Rs300 which would be available at Rs2,100. Additionally, Rs1,300 was decreased for an 80kg bag of super fine flour, reducing it to Rs12,600.