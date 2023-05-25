USC reduces prices of cooking oil, ghee

The state-owned Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has decreased the prices of cooking oil and ghee for providing relief to the inflation-hit nationals, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The revised prices of different brands of cooking oil and ghee were taken into effect immediately by the state-owned Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

The spokesperson said Rs69 per kilogram was reduced on the branded ghee and a reduction ranging from Rs18 to Rs76 per kilogram was made on different brands of cooking oil.

A few days ago, the prices of 15kg bag of fine flour and (super fine flour) maida have been reduced by Rs300 in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The millers reduced the prices of fine and super fine flour (maida) in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Moreover, the flour dealers association has also started issuing permits to its members.

The price of a 15kg bag of fine flour was reduced by Rs300 which would be available at Rs2,100. Additionally, Rs1,300 was decreased for an 80kg bag of super fine flour, reducing it to Rs12,600.

Moreover, the finance ministry also notified a decrease in petrol, diesel and other petroleum products prices on May 15. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced the reduction in petrol price by Rs12 per litre, fixing the new price of petrol up to Rs270 per litre for the next 15 days.

The high-speed diesel (HSD) price was reduced by Rs30 per litre and the new price will be Rs258 per litre. Rs12 per litre has been reduced for kerosene oil and the new price will be Rs164.07 per litre.

Rs12 per litre has also been reduced for light diesel, reducing it from Rs164.68 to Rs152.68 per litre.