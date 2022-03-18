Govt planning to abduct dissident MNAs from Sindh House, claim ex-PMs

ISLAMABAD: Three former prime ministers on Friday claimed that the PTI government is planning to abduct its dissident MNAs from the Sindh House with the help of Islamabad police and administration, ARY NEWS reported.

In a letter jointly endorsed by former premiers, Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Parvez Ashraf and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, they said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed will be responsible for any police action inside the Sindh House.

“We are also warning police and administration to stay away from political process and if they become a part of it then it would be considered violation of Constitution,” they said and added, “all those who would become part of this violation and abet the process should be ready to face the consequences.”

The prime ministers said that a repetition of an episode like Parliamentary Lodges will have serious repercussions. “Imran Khan is unable to bring 172 members and now plans to abduct them through police and administration,” they said.

The joint statement from Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Parvez Ashraf and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi read that the prime minister has lost his majority and any attempt to attack Parliamentarians will be considered a terrorism and lead to lawlessness.

“The criminal silence of the speaker on the matter is a proof that he stands with the party leader than the Constitution,” he said.

The claim made by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan about presence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs by the opposition, has proved right as a number of ruling party’s lawmakers have appeared on screen from Islamabad’s Sindh House yesterday.

