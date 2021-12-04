Govt prioritised provision of sports facilities to youth: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the federal government prioritised the provision of sports facilities to the youth and opportunities will be given by increasing their participation in local events, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A high-level meeting on National Sports Policy and overhauling of sports governance structure was held under the chair of PM Imran Khan today.

PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan Sports Board will act as a regulator and ensure the provision of qualitative sports facilities. The move will increase the standards of sports among youth.

He added that Pakistani youth possessed the capabilities to get victories in all kinds of sports.

During the meeting, the participants reviewed the National Sports Policy and overhauling of the sports governance structure. The officials concerned briefed the participants regarding the sports board, policies and consultations with the provinces.

It was informed that a draft constitution of the Pakistan Sports Board has been finalised and approved by the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC), whereas, a new administrative structure was also prepared.

The number of board and executive committee members were limited, whereas, the new policy will effectively promote sports and a competitive environment. The authorities concerned issued instructions to the federations of different sports.

The provinces will provide facilities to the clubs and associations to promote sports besides paying special attention to local sports events. It was also apprised that the work for laying hockey turf in Islamabad was completed, whereas, the turf laying work is continued in Wah Cantt, Faisalabad, Quetta, Peshawar, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit.

PM issued directives to the authorities for the timely completion of the projects.

