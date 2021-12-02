PM approves launch of Pakistan’s ‘biggest’ talent hunt programme

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss Pakistan’s “biggest” talent hunt sports programme, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During the meeting, the prime minister approved the launch of “Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive” under the talent hunt programme to revive the sports culture in the country.

PM Khan will officially launch the programme on December 6. The launching ceremony would be he led at Jinnah Stadium Islamabad.

In the first phase, at least 12 categories of different sports have been formed in 25 regions which would provide golden opportunities for new talent in Pakistan. The talent hunt will include 12 games including cricket and hockey.

Under the programme, High-Performance Centers would be built across the country to refine the talent among youth.

Read More: ‘JINNAH STADIUM SIALKOT TO HOST PSL MATCHES’

Last week, Dar had visited the Jinnah Stadium Sialkot to review the pace of development work on the High-Performance Centre.

Dar said the construction work of the stadium was underway at a cost of Rs810 million while hockey stadium and football ground would be upgraded at a cost of Rs 240 million in Sialkot.

He further shared that after upgradation the government will hand over the ground to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to host international and domestic matches.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!