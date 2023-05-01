Govt-PTI talks: PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs PML-N consultative session

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday chaired a consultative meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported, citing sources.

The federal ministers and PML-N central leaders including Saad Rafique, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Malik Ahmed, Attaullah Tarar arrived at the residence of PM Shehbaz Sharif in Model Town, Lahore.

According to sources, the federal ministers briefed the participants about the talks held with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation.

In the meeting, the participants also discussed the third round of talks and the demands of the PTI leadership.

Last week, PTI decided to continue negotiations with the government regarding the framework for elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) within the bounds of the Constitution.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

The PTI negotiation committee – comprising Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and Senator Ali Zadar – was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, sources told ARY News that the negotiation committee tabled the details of two meetings held with the government delegation.

