Govt reduces cost of Hajj packages

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced a significant reduction in the cost of Hajj packages, providing a major relief to the pilgrims.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhary Salik Hussain said that the cost of the 40-day long Hajj Package has been reduced by Rs25,000 bringing it down to Rs10,50,000 and the 25-day short Hajj package’s cost has been cut by Rs50,000 to Rs11,00,000.

The previous cost was Rs1,075,000 for the long Hajj package and Rs1,150,000 for the short package.

He said this decision was made possible after successful negotiations by Pakistan’s government committee and Saudi authorities.

Pilgrims are now required to pay the third instalment, which is Rs450,000 for the long package and Rs500,000 for the short package.

The minister urged the pilgrims to pay the third instalment between February 6 and 14 at designated banks and they would be informed through mobile app “Pak Hajj” in this regard.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain further said that the government is refunding over 4.75 billion rupees to Hajj pilgrims who performed Hajj last year under the seven different categories.

Under the annual Hajj agreement 2025 between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year. The agreement includes a commitment to provide the best possible facilities for Pakistani pilgrims, who will be offered special accommodation in Mina at reduced rates.

In Addition, to make the Hajj journey more accessible, easier, and comfortable, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has introduced a short Hajj program of 20 to 25 days like the previous year.

Pilgrims will have the option to choose their accommodation in Madina for a duration of four to eight days. Each pilgrim will receive a specially designed bag containing the Pakistani flag, a QR code for identification, and relevant information.

A special mobile app will provide all information to the pilgrims on their mobile phones, enabling them to stay updated about their Hajj group’s information, training schedule, flight details, accommodations in Saudi Arabia, and live maps and locations of sites during Hajj.