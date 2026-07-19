Govt revises profit rates on savings schemes

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reduced the profit rates on various National Savings schemes, according to a notification.

Under the revised structure, the updated profit rates for the schemes are as follows:

Behbood Savings Certificate

The annual profit on the Behbood Saving Certificate has been fixed at 12.96%.

Pensioners’ Benefit Account

The Pensioners Benefit account has been fixed at 12.96%.

Regular Income Certificate

The notification said the monthly profit rate on the Regular Income Certificate has been reduced to 11.52%.

As a result, an investment of Rs100,000 in the scheme will now yield a monthly profit of Rs960.

Special Savings Certificate

It further stated that the profit on the Special Savings Certificate has been set at 11.2% for the first six months and 12.6% for the remaining six months.

Shuhada Family Welfare Account

According to the notification, the annual profit rate on the Shuhada Family Welfare Account has also been revised to 12.96%.

National Savings is one of the oldest institutions in the country, with a legacy of more than 140 years, dating back to the promulgation of the Government Savings Bank Act in 1873.

Read More: National Savings Schemes revised profit rates for June 2026

It seeks to promote and inculcate the habit of thrift for the mobilization of savings and is the preferred institution for small savers.