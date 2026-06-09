ISLAMABAD: National Savings has revised profit rates on multiple investment schemes across the country, with increases ranging from 0.042 percent to 1.2 percent in key accounts, effective from June 10, 2026.

The revised profit rates are expected to benefit investors seeking stable, fixed-income opportunities. With better returns across key savings instruments, National Savings schemes remain a popular choice for low-risk investment in Pakistan.

National Savings has issued revised profit rates for various savings and Islamic investment schemes effective from June 10, 2026, according to an official chart.

Special Savings Certificates

National Savings has updated returns on Special Savings Certificates:

Profit Nos. 1 to 5: 12.4% per annum (Rs6,200 per Rs100,000 for 6 months)

Final Profit (No. 6): 13.6% per annum (Rs6,800 per Rs100,000 for 6 months)

Profits will be paid every six months, with applicable withholding tax and zakat deductions.

Defence Savings Certificates – Long-Term Returns

National Savings also revised the Defence Savings Certificate structure, offering increasing returns over time:

Year 1: 10%

Year 2: 21%

Year 3: 34%

Year 4: 49%

Year 5: 67%

Year 6: 88%

Year 7: 113%

Year 8: 142%

Year 9: 176%

Year 10: 216%

Regular Income Certificate

Profit rate: 12.24% per annum

Monthly return: Rs1,020 per Rs100,000

Behbood Savings Certificate

Designed for widows, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities:

Profit rate: 13.20% per annum

Monthly return: Rs1,100 per Rs100,000

Investment range: Rs5,000 to Rs7.5 million

Pensioners’ Benefit Account

Profit rate: 13.20% per annum

Monthly return: Rs1,100 per Rs100,000

Eligible only for retired government employees

Shuhada Family Welfare Account

Profit rate: 13.20% per annum

Monthly return: Rs1,100 per Rs100,000

Designed for families of martyrs

Short Term Savings Certificates

Revised returns across different tenures:

3 Months: 11.4% (Rs2,850 per Rs100,000)

6 Months: 11.66% (Rs5,830 per Rs100,000)

1 Year: 11.77% (Rs11,770 per Rs100,000)

Saving Account (No Change)

Profit rate remains unchanged at 10% per annum

Sarwa Islamic Term Account (SITA)

1 Year: 11.88% (Rs11,880 per Rs100,000 maturity)

3 Years: 9.16% (Rs4,580 per Rs100,000)

5 Years: 11.16% (Rs930 per Rs100,000 monthly profit)

Sarwa Islamic Saving Account (SISA)

Profit rate: 11.88% per annum

Monthly return: Rs990 per Rs100,000

The revised structure reflects updated profit rates across conventional and Islamic savings products, with varying returns based on tenure and eligibility categories.

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