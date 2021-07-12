Govt to public Ring Road inquiry report after Eid: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that the government will public inquiry report of Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) scam this week or after Eidul-Azha, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking during the ARY News program Powerplay, the PM’s adviser said that currently two or three inquiries were underway into the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) scam and all would be completed soon.

“Government will public inquiry report into the scam this week or maybe after Eidul Azhar,” he disclosed.

There are three important inquiries being conducted to find the actual elements behind Ring Road scandal. The reports would be made final after completion of the inquiries, he added.

Fact-finding inquiry committee report

A fact-finding inquiry committee detected large-scale irregularities in the Ring Road project. The inquiry committee formed by the Punjab government revealed that former commissioner Muhammad Mehmood made illegal changes in the actual plan of the Rawalpindi Ring Road to benefit some influential persons.

Former LAC Waseem Tabish and former government officer Abdullah were also involved in the scam, said the report.

On May 17, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari resigned from his public office after an inquiry into the Rawalpindi Ring Road project alleged his involvement in corrupt practices