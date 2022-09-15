Govt rules out possibility of post-flood food shortage in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Food Security & Research has ruled out any possibility of post-flood food shortage in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

An important session of the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre (NFRCC) was held today which was jointly chaired by NDMA chairman and NFRCC and deputy chairman Ahsan Iqbal in which the situation of food stocks was reviewed.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research’s secretary briefed NFRCC about the availability of essential commodities in the country. The secretary said that there was no shortage of essential commodities in the country.

READ: CM PUNJAB LIVID AT FEDERAL GOVT OVER WHEAT SHORTAGE IN THE PROVINCE



The secretary also gave a detailed briefing on wheat stocks and said that the stock of wheat was enough to meet the country’s food requirements.

The NFRCC was also apprised about the latest situation in the flood-hit parts. The secretary food ruled out any possibility of wheat shortage as the authorities secured sufficient stock of wheat as post-flood measures.

He said that Pakistan’s annual wheat requirement is 3.5 million tons while the country possessed strategic reserves of 2 million tons. He added that timely cultivation of new crop of wheat will be completed besides ensuring early procurement of seeds for the next season.

READ: PAKISTAN LIKELY TO FACE WHEAT SHORTAGE IN COMING DAYS: PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF

The food secretary rejected the ‘baseless’ reports of a shortage of essential commodities in Pakistan. The secretary added that the ministry resumed imports of food items from friendly countries.

Strict measures to curb smuggling

As the prices of flour were rising across the country, the Punjab Food Department has decided to take strict measures to curb inter-provincial flour smuggling.

The provincial food department has decided to take strict measures including action against traders and flour mills to curb the inter-provincial smuggling of the commodity.

READ: ‘WHEAT WORTH BILLIONS OF RUPEES DAMAGED IN FLASH FLOODS’



Sources told ARY News that contingents of police have been deployed at Sadiqabad and Peshawar check posts to curb the commodity’s movement.

A huge quantity of flour was being transported from Punjab to other provinces under the guise of goods, they claimed, adding that flour was also being smuggled to Afghanistan.

Sources further claimed that the prices of wheat and flour were lower in Punjab as compared to other provinces. The mills have been directed to provide data in a bid to curb the movement, they added.

Sources claimed that the food department has decided to take strict action against traders and mill owners involved in flour smuggling.

Comments