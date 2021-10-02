Sindh govt to name Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat underpass after Umer Sharif

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator and Sindh Government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Saturday announced to name Karachi’s Shaheed-e-Millat underpass after legendary comedian Umer Sharif, who passed away on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the Karachi administrator said, “In recognition of the services rendered by late #UmerSharif, KMC will name its underpass at the junction of Shaheed e Millat & Hyder Ali Roads as “Umer Sharif Underpass.”

In recognition of the services rendered by late #UmerSharif, KMC will name its underpass at the junction of Shaheed e Millat & Hyder Ali Roads as “Umer Sharif Underpass”. — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) October 2, 2021

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif has passed away in Germany at the age of 66 years, after a prolonged illness.

He was being shifted to the United States through an air ambulance along with his wife Zareen Ghazal.

The air ambulance had to land in Germany after the health of the legendary comedian deteriorated. Germany had allowed the emergency landing on humanitarian grounds and extended the comedy king and his wife a 15-day visa.

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif will be laid to rest at the graveyard of Saint Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA) in Karachi as per his wish, Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani Saturday said.

Mohammad Umer, known professionally as Umer Sharif was born April 19, 1955. He was a Pakistani actor, comedian, director, producer and television personality. He was regarded as one of the greatest comedians in the sub-continent.

In 1974, the legendary comedian started his career in Karachi as a stage performer. He joined theatre, using the stage name Umer Zarif but later renamed that to Umer Sharif. Some of his extremely popular comedy stage plays were 1989’sBakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Ha.

Umer Sharif has received National awards for Best Director and Best Actor in 1992 for Mr. 420. He has received ten Nigar Awards. Sharif is the only actor to receive four Nigar Awards in a single year. Sharif is also a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

