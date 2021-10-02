Umer Sharif to be laid to rest at Saint Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s graveyard: Sindh govt 

KARACHI: Legendary comedian Umer Sharif will be laid to rest at the graveyard of Saint Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA) in Karachi as per his wish, Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani Saturday said.

Saeed Ghani in a message from his Twitter handle said that measures were taken by the provincial government to make arrangements in this regard.

مرحوم عمر شریف کی خواہش کے مطابق انکی تدفین حضرت عبداللہ شاہ غازی قبرستان میں کرنے کے انتظامات سندھ حکومت کررہی ہے۔ — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) October 2, 2021

The announcement from Saeed Ghani came after the son of the comedian Jawad Umer said that it was his father’s wish that he would be buried at the premises of the shrine of Saint Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA).

“My father is no more and we are trying to bring back his body as soon as possible,” he said.

The Sindh government has previously also provided assistance to the legendary comedian for his medical treatment abroad after its released funds of Rs40 million in this regard.

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif passed away in Germany at the age of 66 years, after a prolonged illness today.

He was being shifted to the United States through an air ambulance along with his wife Zareen Ghazal.

The air ambulance had to land in Germany after the health of the legendary comedian deteriorated. Germany had allowed the emergency landing on humanitarian grounds and extended the comedy king and his wife a 15-day visa.

Sharif was hospitalized in Berlin, where he breathed his last today. The wife of Umer Sharif confirmed the death.

