Legendary comedian Umer Sharif passes away

KARACHI: Legendary comedian Umer Sharif has passed away in Germany at the age of 66 years, after a prolonged illness, ARY News reported.

He was being shifted to the United States through an air ambulance along with his wife Zareen Ghazal.

The air ambulance had to land in Germany after the health of the legendary comedian deteriorated. Germany had allowed the emergency landing on humanitarian grounds and extended the comedy king and his wife a 15-day visa.

Sharif was hospitalized in Berlin, where he breathed his last today.

The wife of Umer Sharif confirmed the death.

Mohammad Umer, known professionally as Umer Sharif was born April 19, 1955. He was a Pakistani actor, comedian, director, producer and television personality. He was regarded as one of the greatest comedians in the sub-continent.

In 1974, the legendary comedian started his career in Karachi as a stage performer. He joined theatre, using the stage name Umer Zarif but later renamed that to Umer Sharif. Some of his extremely popular comedy stage plays were 1989’sBakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Ha.

Umer Sharif has received National awards for Best Director and Best Actor in 1992 for Mr. 420. He has received ten Nigar Awards. Sharif is the only actor to receive four Nigar Awards in a single year. Sharif is also a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

