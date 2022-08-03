Govt signs $72mn agreement for Mohmand Dam Power project

The government has signed an agreement worth $72 million for the development of the Mohmand Dam power plant, ARY News reported.

According to details, the federal government has signed a contract worth $72 million for the development of the Mohmand Dam power plant with the OPEC Fund for International Development.

The dam would be constructed over the Swat river in the Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). The dam, after completion, would be able to produce 2,862 gigawatts of electricity at a cheaper rate.

Also Read: PAC to summon former CJP in Mohmand Dam ‘irregularities’ case

The dam would have a storage capacity of 1,293 million/acre.ft.

Comments