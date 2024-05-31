Govt slashes petrol price by Rs 4.74 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday slashed the price of petrol by Rs 4.74 per litre for the next fortnight, ARY News reported.

After the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Finance Ministry reduced the prices of petrol by Rs 4.74 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.86 per litre.

After a reduction of Rs 4.74, the new petrol price has been fixed at Rs 268.36 per litre. The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been decreased by Rs 3.86 to Rs 270.94 per litre.

Earlier on May 15, the federal government slashed petrol prices by Rs15.39 per liter for the next fortnight.

According to the details, the Finance Ministry reduced prices of petroleum products after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s approval.

According to a notification issued here, after a reduction of Rs15.39, the new petrol price has been fixed at Rs 273.1 per liter. The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been decreased by Rs7.88 to Rs 274.8 per litre.

The price of light diesel has been reduced by Rs 7.54 per liter, making the new price Rs 161.17 per liter. The price of kerosene oil has been reduced from Rs 9.86 per liter to Rs 173.48 per liter.