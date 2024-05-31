PM Shehbaz directs finance ministry to cut petrol prices by Rs15

ISLAMABAD: In a move to provide relief to the general public, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the Ministry of Finance to cut the price of petrol by Rs 15.4 per liter, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in a statement directed the finance minister to further slash the price of petrol by Rs 15.4 per liter and that of diesel by Rs 7.9 per liter.

Earlier on May 15, the federal government slashed petrol prices by Rs15.39 per liter for the next fortnight.

According to the details, the Finance Ministry reduced prices of petroleum products after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s approval.

According to a notification issued here, after a reduction of Rs15.39, the new petrol price has been fixed at Rs 273.1 per liter. The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been decreased by Rs7.88 to Rs 274.8 per litre.

The price of light diesel has been reduced by Rs 7.54 per liter, making the new price Rs 161.17 per liter. The price of the kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs 9.86 per liter to Rs 173.48 per liter.