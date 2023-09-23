Govt starts preparations for 5G spectrum auction

The Ministry of Information Technology (IT) has started preparations for the auction of 5G technology in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday quoting sources.

According to sources, the IT ministry has started preparations for the launch of 5G services and issued instructions to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and related departments.

The government is expected to raise millions of dollars from the 5G auction, with the spectrum auction likely to be held by August 2024, sources said.

Sources said that mobile companies are currently using around 367 MHz of spectrum and the new spectrum auction will increase this volume to over 600 MHz.

Earlier it emerged that the launch of the much-awaited 5G spectrum in Pakistan within 10 months is nearly impossible as the local mobile operators reportedly are not ready to buy 5G licenses owing to economic instability.

Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif had said that the 5G services will be launched in Pakistan within 10 months.

The development emerged after a pivotal meeting between Saif and Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj Gen (R) Hafeezur Rehman last week. The discussions delved into intricate matters of telecommunications, the impending 5G auction, and spectrum allocation.

However, according to sources within the telecom industry, the local mobile operators reportedly are not ready to buy 5G licenses due to continuous devaluation of Rupee against Dollar and lack of technology to support 5G spectrum in the country.