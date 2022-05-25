‘Govt team did not come, would submit report to SC’: PTI delegation

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan has said the government delegation did not come for negotiations, they would submit their report to the Supreme Court tomorrow, ARY News reported.

Talking to media representatives Babar Awan said that they had formed a 4 member committee to negotiate about the PTI long march respecting the Supreme Court’s order but the government team has not yet arrived.

Two of the PTI’s 4 member delegation, Amir Kiyani and Ali Nawaz Awan could not come due to being arrested by the police, Babar added.

Responding to Maryam Nawaz’s press conference the SAPM said that the PML-N has a history of attacking the Supreme Court when the decision did not go their way. Their party is one that badmouths national institutions, he added.

It is to be noted that the supreme court had ordered the government and PTI to form an 8 member committee, 4 from each side, to resolve the PTI long march issue.

Earleir today, the Supreme Court (SC) allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to stage a protest at Islamabad’s H-9 and stopped the government from carrying out raids on houses and offices.

