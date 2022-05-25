Imran Khan: ‘All Pakistanis must come out for Haqeeqi Azadi March after SC ruling’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said in a message that all Pakistanis must come out for Haqeeqi Azadi March now as the Supreme Court (SC) gives its verdict to remove barricades, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Imran Khan, in a new message after entering Punjab, said that the Supreme Court (SC) gave a ruling that no barricade will be installed on the routes for the Islamabad marchers.

He said, “I want to tell the Pakistanis to come out for Haqeeqi Azadi March and people from Islamabad and Rawalpindi should try their best to reach D-Chowk now.”

“I will also reach D-Chowk within 1.5 hours. I am appealing to all Pakistanis to come out in their respective cities.”

In a Twitter message, the PTI chairman said, “We have entered Punjab and will InshAllah be heading towards Islamabad. No amount of state oppression and fascism by this imported govt can stop or deter our march.”

We have entered Punjab and will InshAllah be heading towards Islamabad.

No amount of state oppression and fascism by this imported govt can stop or deter our march.#حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/NMRNRU2F3G — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 25, 2022

After crossing Attock bridge, Imran Khan-led convoy of PTI marchers is heading towards Islamabad.

A large number of PTI activists are also bringing cranes for removing the containers placed by the federal authorities. The charged crowd of PTI workers are seen waving the national and party flags besides raising slogans against the government.

SC ruling

The Supreme Court (SC) has allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to stage a protest at Islamabad’s H-9 and stopped the government from carrying out raids on houses and offices.

Imran Khan-led PTI has been granted permission by the Supreme Court (SC) to stage a protest at Islamabad’s H-9 and directed the government to stop raiding PTI offices and houses of the activists.

The top court also directed releasing those lawyers who are not accused of serious criminal activities and issued orders to immediately release PTI workers under MPO. The interior ministry has been stopped from unnecessary use of force against the political workers.

The court ordered the authorities to assure maintain the sanctity of home and the privacy of the family.

However, the apex court rejected PTI’s request to immediately remove barricades from the routes.

The authorities have been directed to release the confiscated vehicles within 48 hours that are not involved in serious issues.

The top court directed the government to make security arrangements for the PTI rally till 10:00 pm and ordered the government and the opposition to hold dialogues at 10:00 pm.

Attorney General (AG) apprised the top court that the government constituted a dialogue team including Yousaf Raza Gillani, Ayaz Sadiq, Asad Mahmood, Faisal Sabzwari, Khalid Magsi, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Ahsan Iqbal.

He added that the dialogue committee will hold a meeting at the Chief Commissioner’s Office at 10:00 pm today.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing till Thursday which will be resumed at 9:30 am.

