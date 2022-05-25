PTI leader Hammad Azhar injured by tear gas shell

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar has been injured after a tear gas shell hit his face, ARY News reported.

According to details, former energy minister Hammad Azhar shared a video on his Twitter in which he can be seen with a wound over his left eye. He had been injured after a policeman fired a tear gas shell right at his face, he claimed.

Injured and heading for first aid pic.twitter.com/kDoCCYAq8O — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) May 25, 2022

Police had started firing tear gas shells at PTI workers who were headed from Lahore to Islamabad for their Azaadi march. Hammad Azhar was leading the PTI Lahore rally.

The PML-N led federal government had decided to stop PTI’s Azaadi March citing possible violence and a law and order situation. Police had launched a crackdown on PTI workers’ homes and arrested many of them ahead of the march scheduled on May 25, 2022.

Clashes also broke out between PTI workers and police at Karachi’s Numaish square. Police fired tear gas shells at the protestors while the PTI workers set a police mobile on fire. According to reports the workers also threw stones at policemen who were trying to disperse them.

