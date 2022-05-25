Karachi: Police fire tear gas,rubber bullets at PTI protestors

Karachi: Police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse PTI workers gathered at Numaish Square Karachi to protest against the government, ARY News reported.

Police started firing tear gas shells at the PTI workers who had gathered at the Numaish square to protest against the incumbent government. The PTI protestors responded by throwing stones at the policemen and also setting a police van on fire.

PTI leader Ali Zaidi, who was at the location when the mayhem started, said that the police have opened straight fire at our workers. The police are firing tear gas shells at women and children, he added.

Also Read:Long March: Police use tear gas to disperse PTI workers in Karachi

The PTI leader claimed that they never stopped any opposition party when they wanted to protest against us. These people are thieves and are doing these things to safeguard the stolen money, he added.

PTI workers have staged a sit-in at the Numaish square Karachi after the police brutality.

Comments