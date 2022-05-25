Long March: Police use tear gas to disperse PTI workers in Karachi

Police resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in Karachi as the party’s Long March towards Islamabad continues.

The video shows policemen attacking a PTI worker in a white shalwar kameez at Shahrah-e-Quaideen. We can also see the police using tear gas shells to disperse the workers.

Amid blockades, crackdowns and shelling against party workers across the country, the PTI planned long march announced by former prime minister Imran Khan began today.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is currently on his container and moving towards Islamabad with a massive crowd of PTI supporters and workers.

However, the PML-N led federal government has refused to allow the long march to enter Islamabad while justifying it with a decision given by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In his address at Swabi Interchange, PTI chairman Imran Khan condemned the arrests of party workers during raids and vowed to reach Islamabad’s D-Chowk at any cost.

Massive crowds have turned up in cities across Pakistan to show support for the PTI chairman. Police have arrested countless of his supporters.

The IHC has ordered to release of the arrested workers.

