Govt to announce election date after completing tenure: info minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Saturday that the coalition government will announce the date of the general election after the completion of its tenure, ARY News reported.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, while addressing a press conference today, said that the government could not hold dialogues on the basis of threatening statements and orders.

Responding to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s statement, Aurangzeb said, “I am giving you the election date of August 2023. The coalition government will announce the election date after completing its tenure. Nobody will issue any order on the basis of his threats and orders.”

The information minister said that dialogues could only be held if both sides are ready. She said that those who have run campaigns against police will see consequences.

She said that Imran Khan has nothing to say other than mourning his defeat. She alleged that the protestors had collected weapons during the PTI long march in which cops were martyred.

She asked the PTI’s top leader to tell the reason for not giving a verdict in the Model Town incident case.

Aurangzeb said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had also faced the revengeful politics of PTI in the past but not a single police official was tortured during its political campaign.

The information minister said that it was not the democratic right of any individual or political party to torch Metro station, tree and collect weapons.

Marriyum Aurangzeb alleged that the PTI is trying to threaten the Supreme Court (SC) to file a petition after blaming the judges for giving verdicts in the favour of PML-N after receiving bribes.

