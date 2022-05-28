Will never accept the corrupt lot even if it means sacrificing my life: Imran Khan

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday said that he will never accept the “imported government” led by the “corrupt elite” even if it means sacrificing his life, ARY News reported.

The PTI chief, while addressing a press conference, said that during last week’s long march, the police brutally tortured his party workers and supporters despite supreme court’s orders against raising any obstacles on their way, adding that his party will raise the government’s brutal oppression on all forums and will seek legal help over the recent ban on protests by the “imported government”.

“If Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah would have been punished for the Model Town massacre, they wouldn’t have repeated the same against PTI workers (on May 25 and 26),” said Imran Khan.

The former PM said that his party is moving Supreme Court of Pakistan seeking the top court’s opinion on whether people of a democratic country’s right to protest can be curtailed or not?.

The PTI chief also decided to challenge two of the government’s recent decisions i.e. reversing voting rights of overseas Pakistanis and making amendments to NAB ordinance, which he claimed are taken with malafide intentions.

