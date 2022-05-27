Govt to permanently ban ‘violent protests’, rallies in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday decided to permanently ban violent rallies and protests in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to review the law and order situation in the country. The meeting has decided to formulate a strategy to prevent violent rallies and protests strictly.

During the meeting, the Interior Minister directed the Islamabad administration to take more effective measures to stop long march. The meeting has also decided to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against miscreants.

It was decided that no one will be allowed to stage a protest in Islamabad without a written permission from the administration. Speaking on the occasion, Rana Sanaullah said that miscreants would not be allowed to take the country hostage.

“Violent marches will not be allowed to enter the federal capital,” the minister said, adding that no one would be allowed to attack police and security personnels.

He also condemned the killing of police constable who was shot dead during Lahore raids, saying that the state is responsible for the protection of citizens’ life and property. Rana also directed the security agencies to ensure law and order in the country at all costs.

The meeting was attended by Interior Secretary, Inspector-Generals of Punjab and Islamabad. Regional Police Officers (RPOs) of Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Sheikhupura were also present during the meeting.

The authorities presented details of loss of life and property across the country during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march.

Details of attacks on police, Rangers and other security personnel were also provided, while a report of weapons recovered from the homes and vehicles of PTI leaders was also presented.

