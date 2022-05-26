Interior Minsiter Rana Sanaullah caught napping in the NA

Islamabad: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was caught napping during PM Shehbaz Sharif’s speech in the National Assembly session on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Federal Interior minister Rana Sanaullah was caught napping amid Prime Minister Shehbaz’s Sharif speech. Shehbaz was briefing the assembly about the NAB amendment bills and overturning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and overseas Pakistani’s voting when Rana could not help but sneak a power nap.

Rana Sanaullah had been in action for stopping the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers from entering the capital and then dispersing the workers who had gathered at D-Chowk Islamabad.

Rana Sanaullah had ordered blockades at different cities and major highways to PTI rallies coming to join the PTI Azaadi march.

Islamabad’s law enforcement agencies had fired an enormous amount of tear gas shells at PTI workers who had gathered at D-chowk Islamabad. The Supreme court had ordered the PTI leadership to hold their protest at H-9 park and vacate the D-chowk.

In a recent statement, Interior Minister, responding to Imran Khan’s claim to bring 6 lac people to the capital after 6 days, said that he would join PTI and if the PTI can bring 600,000 people.

