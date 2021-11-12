Gov’t to drop 40 charges against Saad Rizvi, others in TLP: sources

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry has Friday decided to withdraw over 40 cases against Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Saad Rizvi and others in going forward with the said agreement the government had with the previously proscribed party whose ban was revoked just the past week, the sources privy to the development told ARY News.

The cases against the now de-proscribed hardliner religious party whose sentences are three-year or than that will be repealed by the government, the sources inside ministry told.

But the consession is not limited to those 40 cases only, which only marks the first phase of the yield to the agreement the government hammered out with TLP. The sources have added that in the second phase, cases with sentences up to five years will also be revoked and that the government of Punjab has already begun taking steps to that effect.

TLP chief Saad Rizvi’s name removed from ATA fourth schedule

Just yesterday, the government implemented yet another point of an agreement reached with Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as it removed the name of the organisation’s chief Saad Rizvi from the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

His name was removed from the Fourth Schedule – a list on which suspects of terrorism are put under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 – on the recommendation of the District Intelligence Committee, Lahore.

The Punjab Home Department has issued a notification to this effect. Saad Rizvi’s name was placed in the Fourth Schedule on April 16, 2021.

