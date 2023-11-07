Govt to ensure resources for fair elections, PM Kakar tells CEC

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday reiterated that interim government would extend all possible cooperation and ensure the provision of all necessary resources to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country, ARY News reported.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja who called on him at the PM House, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The chief election commissioner briefed the prime minister about the ECPs preparations for the upcoming general elections in the country. He also invited the caretaker prime minister to visit ECP to review these measures.

President-CEC meeting

On Thursday, CJP Isa ordered the ECP to consult President Alvi on the matter of finalising the poll date and inform the top court.

Following the SC’s directives, CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja met president and unanimously agreed on holding polls in the country on February 8, 2024.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suggested ‘three dates’ to President Dr Arif Alvi for the general elections 2024.

The meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the CEC led delegation continued for an hour at the President’s House.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.

The notification was issued by the ECP after, the Supreme Court declared February 8, 2024, as the date for holding polls across the country after the ECP submitted the record of meeting with the president.