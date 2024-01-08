Govt to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Karachi: PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday said that the government, in collaboration with K-Electric, would ensure an uninterrupted power supply to Karachi to meet its needs, ARY News reported.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a K-Electric delegation headed by Chief Executive Officer Moonis Abdullah Alvi, instructed the Ministry of Energy to address the issues confronting the company through mutual consultation.

He said policies should be formulated considering the purchasing power of the electricity consumers as well as their welfare.

The delegation members thanked the prime minister for resolving the longstanding issues faced by the K-Electric and for the approval of Rs390 billion investment plan for the company, tariff for renewable energy projects of 640 megawatts, and the provision of an additional 1000 MW of electricity.

During the meeting, PM Kakar was briefed about different matters of the K-Electric. They viewed that such initiatives by the government had given a positive message to the investors.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan government and K-Electric signed various agreements to address ‘long-term disputes’.

According to the declaration issued by the power division, K-Electric and the Pakistan government signed various agreements including tariff differential subsidy, power purchasing agreement, and mediation agreement to help improve power supply and address the issues.

The meditation agreement will help in the clearance of dues between the K-Electric and the government.

Caretaker Minister for Energy, Muhammad Ali congratulated the people of Karachi on the landmark agreements between the Pakistan government and the city’s sole power provider.