ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday told the Senate that the government would implement the Supreme Court’s order regarding the health of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in letter and spirit.

Responding to points of order, Dr Tariq Fazal said the government would comply with the Supreme Court’s decision to shift the PTI founder to Shifa International Hospital for medical treatment.

He said neither Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif nor the government had the authority to overturn or alter court decisions.

He said the Supreme Court’s decision had demonstrated the independence of the judiciary. He welcomed the PTI’s acknowledgment of the courts’ role in dispensing justice based on merit.

Referring to Imran Khan’s legal cases and calls for his release, the minister said such matters could only be decided by the courts through the judicial process.

Dr Tariq Fazal recalled that PML-N leaders, including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Rana Sanaullah, had also faced imprisonment and sought relief through the courts.

He urged the opposition to maintain consistency in its approach towards the judiciary instead of praising court decisions when they were favourable and criticising them when they went against them.

سپریم کورٹ کی جانب سے بانی پی ٹی آئی کی صحت سے متعلق فیصلے پر من وعن عمل درآمد کیا جائے گا پی ٹی آئی کا اعتراف خوش آئند ہے کہ ملک کی عدالتیں میرٹ پر اور انصاف فراہم کر رہی ہیں پی ٹی آئی کے مقدمات اور رہائی کے معاملے کا فیصلہ عدالتوں نے ہی کرنا ہے وزیراعظم یا حکومت کے پاس… pic.twitter.com/7SYgKkZcvz — Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch. (@DrTariqFazal) August 18, 2026

The minister also condemned what he described as derogatory remarks and hate campaigns against the judiciary.

Turning to the PTI protest for September 27, Dr Tariq Fazal acknowledged its constitutional right to peaceful protest but cautioned against demonstrations turning violent.

He said political issues could not ultimately be resolved through street agitation and urged the opposition to avoid violence and unrest, which he said would neither benefit the country nor strengthen the democratic system.

Earlier, the Supreme Court ordered authorities to immediately shift PTI founder Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital for medical treatment.

Justice Shahid Waheed directed jail authorities to facilitate the transfer and ordered that Dr Faisal Sultan and Dr Uzma Khan accompany Imran Khan during his stay at the hospital.