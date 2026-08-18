SC orders to shift PTI founder to Shifa International hospital today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered authorities to immediately shift Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding Chairman Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital, ARY News reported.

Supreme Court Justice Shahid Waheed directed jail officials to facilitate the transfer, ruling that Dr Faisal Sultan and Dr Uzma Khan would accompany Imran during his hospital stay.

A three-member full bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed, comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, was hearing petitions concerning Khan’s medical treatment and meetings with his family members.

The top court also instructed jail officials to arrange weekly family meetings for the PTI founder, adding that he will remain hospitalized until the next hearing.

Justice Shahid Waheed remarked that, according to Imran Khan’s medical reports, his overall health is deteriorating, and he is suffering from high blood pressure and an eye ailment.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing until September 16.