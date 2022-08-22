Govt to hold donors’ conference for rehabilitation of flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to hold a donors’ conference for the rehabilitation of the rain and flood-affected areas across the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair to review the progress of relief and rehabilitation measures in the flood-affected areas.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that the international institutions should be briefed about the devastation caused by floods in the country as well as the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts by the federal and provincial governments.

He also appealed to philanthropists to generously contribute to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

PM Shehbaz also directed to immediately dispatch 40,000 tents and 100,000 ration packets to the flood-affected areas and take measures for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-hit areas.

He also issued directions to speed up the process of relief and rehabilitation in the flood-affected areas on an emergency basis.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Member Provincial Assembly Punjab Awais Leghari, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz and relevant senior officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy rainfall has played havoc in Sindh, Balochistana and South Punjab, killing over 500 people and displacing hundreds.

The flash floods have badly affected the rail and road network in these provinces.

