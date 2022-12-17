Govt to observe ‘Youm-e-Nijat’ if PTI dissolves assemblies: Nasir Hussain

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nasir Hussain Shah has announced that the government would observe ‘Youm-e-Nijat’ if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissolves Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the Sindh local government minister lambasted Imran Khan for not dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies today and questioned why there was a need to wait till next week.

In response to Imran Khan’s statement of strictness against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Nasir Hussain Shah noted that the then PTI government arrested Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other leaders.

He claimed that the two chief ministers were against the PTI chief’s decision., noting that the government would observe ‘Youm-e-Nijat’ if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissolves Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

The former premier announced the decision while addressing the nation alongside the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers (CM), Pervaiz Elahi and Mahmood Khan, respectively.

Imran Khan thanked the two provincial chiefs for their cooperation with his party, and said he had consulted PTI’s lawyers about the move, adding that the Constitution did not allow elections to be delayed beyond 90 days of an assembly’s dissolution.

Giving details of PTI’s plan of action, the PTI chief said that after dissolving the assemblies, the party would prepare for elections. “We will go to National Assembly and demand with NA speaker to accept our resignations instead of picking a few,” he added.

The former prime minister said that a “lesson should be taught through elections” to the government and deal it “such a defeat that the names of these thieves are wiped out forever”.

